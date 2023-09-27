Meta Connect 2023: Everything announced so far

Meta’s annual Connect conference started today, and this means lots of new hardware and perhaps a Metaverse sighting. Are you ready for an update on Meta Quest 3? Don’t have time to tune in live? That’s okay — stick with us because we are summing up the most important parts from the keynote below.

Meta Quest 3

Consider this a bonus treat for having to wait an extra 30 minutes for the keynote to begin. Meet Meta’s Quest 3, the headset model with improved passthrough tech, higher resolution displays and better graphics. There was also a tease for Meta Quest for business.

Full-color passthrough tech has 10x as many pixels as its predecessor.

110-degree field of view.

System is powered by the newly announced Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chip.

Retails for $500.

Xbox Cloud Gaming

With the hardware news, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the next generation of Meta Quest software. Roblox included.