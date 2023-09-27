Meta’s 512GB Quest 3 now comes with 6 months of the Quest+ subscription

Meta’s VR subscription service, Quest+, is now being bundled with the company’s Quest 3 mixed-reality headset. The subscription, which provides VR device owners the ability to two handpicked games from the Quest library each month, will now be included as a free, 6-month trial with the 512GB model ($650) of the Quest 3 headset.

In addition, subscribers will gain access to the titles Onward and Little Cities in October, Meta announced today at its Connect event where it introduced its new devices and AI technologies.

The Quest+ subscription service was first announced in June as a way for Quest owners to start exploring the Meta Quest catalog at a cost of $7.99 USD per month or $59.99 per year — a savings of over 37% when you pay for the annual subscription.

On the first of each month, users get the two titles to redeem and keep as long as they’re a subscriber to Quest+. That means the longer you stay subscribed, the more titles you’ll have access to in your library. The subscription can be canceled at any time but if you choose to re-subscribe at some point, you’ll regain access to all the titles from your original subscription.

The subscription has previously been available for the Quest 2 and Quest Pro headsets, but was expected to be forward-compatible with the newly launched Quest 3.

Meta also revealed today that consumers have spent over $2 billion on apps and games from the Quest store, but didn’t clarify if that number included Quest+ subscriptions.