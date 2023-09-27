Meta Quest is getting a business platform next month

Meta’s Quest headsets have long been reliably consumer focused – at least until last year’s Quest Pro launch. Meta, like Magic Leap and Microsoft before it, has seen the writing on the wall. The real money is in enterprise.

At today’s Connect conference in Menlo Park, CA, Meta teased Meta Quest for business. The platform is designed to offer enterprise AR applications in a single spot. The new service is set to launch in October.

The offering arrives four months after Apple unveiled its own Vision Pro headset back at WWDC. Spatial computing is at the heart of Apple’s offering, created workspaces in augmented reality. It’s thus far an unproven platform, but Meta has clearly seen potential in the idea.

Meta Quest for Business will be compatible with a number of different enterprise applications, including Microsoft 365, which is set to arrive for the platform later this year. No further details were offered during today’s keynote.