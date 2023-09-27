Roblox is launching on Meta Quest VR headsets today, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced at the company’s Connect event. The announcement comes as Roblox, a major player in the metaverse space, was rumored to become available on Meta Quest VR headsets sometime this year.

Meta previously shared that players will be able to access the Quest version of Roblox on the Quest 2 and Quest Pro. It will also work on the newly-announced Quest 3, which costs $500.

“Roblox is launching today,” Zuckerberg said during the Meta Connect keynote. “I’m really excited for this one. After taking a long time to optimize it for VR, it’s going to be a big deal.”

Today’s announcement doesn’t come as a surprise. Back in July, Meta announced that Roblox was coming to Meta Quest VR headsets, starting with an open beta that will be available on App Lab.

Back in 2021, Roblox CEO Dave Baszucki said during a call with investors that Quest makes “perfect sense for Roblox.” Baszucki’s comment indicated that the company had planned to make Roblox available on the Meta Quest in the future.

Although Roblox is already compatible with various VR headsets, including Oculus Rift and HTC Vive, gamers currently need to connect their PC to a VR headset to play. The Quest version of Roblox should be a lot easier to load and access, especially since you will eventually be able to download it directly from the Meta Quest Store.