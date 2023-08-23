Fallout TV series set to premiere on Prime Video in 2024

Prime Video announced Wednesday that the upcoming adaptation of the popular video game Fallout is set to premiere on the streaming service at some point in 2024.

Fallout takes place in a post-apocalyptic world after a nuclear war. Players begin the first game as vault dwellers. As they emerge from the shelter, players must navigate the world above ground to survive against ghouls/zombies, killer robots, raiders and other dangers.

Alongside the release date announcement, Prime Video also hints at the location of the series, which will be set around a new vault: Vault 33.

📍 Vault 33

Location: Los Angeles Fallout, an original series, coming to Prime Video in 2024 pic.twitter.com/tlHh2WutF4 — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) August 23, 2023

The Fallout TV series was initially announced in 2020. Details on the series are slim; however, we know that the creators of HBO’s “Westworld,” Jonathan Nolan (aka Christopher Nolan’s brother) and Lisa Joy, will serve as showrunners. Bethesda Game Studios, which acquired the rights to the Fallout IP in 2007, will be involved in the development of the show.

The main cast has also been previously revealed, according to various reports, including “The Shield” actor Walton Goggins, Ella Purnell (the voice behind Jinx in Netflix’s “Arcane”), Kyle MacLachlan (“Twin Peaks”), Xelia Mendes-Jones and Aaron Moten.

While an official trailer for Prime Video’s Fallout TV adaptation has yet to be released, the streamer released a behind-the-scenes clip in October 2022. Also, on Fallout’s 25th birthday, Prime Video posted an image of a vault door and three people wearing the number 33.

The video game franchise has a large and dedicated fan base, going back to when the first title launched in 1997. The most recent game, Fallout 76, launched in 2018 and sold 1.4 million copies in the year of its release, per SuperData Arcade. Bethesda director and executive producer Todd Howard confirmed Fallout 5 last year.

Assuming that Prime Video’s Fallout TV show is a major hit among fans, the series will join the many successful video game adaptations that have debuted recently, including “The Last of Us,” “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” “The Witcher” and more.