‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ is now streaming on Peacock

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” is officially available to stream on Peacock—wahoo!

Not only will Peacock subscribers be able to enjoy this absolute treasure of a video game adaptation, but they will also get bonus content, including behind-the-scenes interviews with the cast of A-list voice actors, a “Peaches” lyrical video and an immersive video featuring several interactive features throughout the film like power-ups and bonuses.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” starring Chris Pratt as the voice of Mario and Charlie Day as Luigi, follows the two Brooklyn plumbers/brothers as they get sucked through a warp pipe and transported to a universe with talking turtle-like creatures and a tie-wearing gorilla that sounds exactly like Seth Rogen (aka Donkey Kong).

Other nostalgic characters in the movie include Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), Bowser (Jack Black), Toad (Keegan-Michael Key) and Cranky Kong (Fred Armisen), among others.

The hit animated film is expected to perform well on the streamer since it had a smashing box office performance. “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” hit the $1 billion mark less than a month after its April debut in theaters.