Please re-xeet this podcast episode

Hello, and welcome back to Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

Our Monday show covers the latest in tech news from the weekend and what’s making headlines early in the week. Here’s the rundown from this morning!

Stocks are mixed around the world: Chinese equities were sold off and American shares are set to rise when the market opens. A massive run of earnings this week should shake up the stock market for tech companies and their traditional brethren.

In Crypto Land, prices are back to where they were before the XRP decision. I don’t know what to make of that, but I do know that Worldcoin is still a thing and is now actually out.

Twitter’s new brand: All hail X, I suppose. Musk is working to defenestrate everything we knew about Twitter, and is rebranding it to X, which the company intends to be a superapp of sorts. It’ll be cool if it works; embarrassing if it doesn’t.

Spotify is finally raising prices, and all I can say is Thank God. It was getting weird to get all the world’s music for what felt like a song. The price hike is welcome, even if it’s still far smaller than it should be.

SF really is the new AI hub.

Ahead, we have Disrupt, which is taking up more and more of my time. See you there!