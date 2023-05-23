Amazon launches its biggest tablet, the $230 Fire Max 11

Amazon launched its biggest tablet today called the Fire Max 11 tablet with an 11-inch screen. The company is pricing the device at $229.99 — offering a cheaper option for users than the 10.9-inch iPad and the new Pixel tablet with a similar-sized screen.

The tablet’s screen supports 2000 x 1200 resolution resulting in a 5:3 aspect ratio. It’s an unusual size given that iPad has a 59:41 aspect ratio and the Pixel tablet has a more standard 16:10 aspect ratio. The company claims that its aluminum frame design and toughened glass make it three times as durable as the 10.9-inch iPad. This also marks an upgrade from last year’s Amazon Fire HD 10, which was Amazon’s biggest tablet until now.

The Fire Max 11 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek processor and 4GB of RAM. Amazon said the Fire Max tablet offers a “14-hour battery life” without specifying the battery size. Plus, the company ships a slow 9W USB 2.0 charger in the box, which fully charges the device in 4.2 hours. You can buy a 15W charger separately and reduce the charging time to 3.5 hours.

The e-commerce giant’s new device has an 8-megapixel camera on the front and the back for video calls. Plus, you can connect wireless headphones through Bluetooth 5.3. There are also dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support for consuming videos.

Amazon is also launching a keyboard case that magnetically attaches to the device through pogo pins and a stylus. If users are buying both devices with the Fire Max tablet the whole package will cost them $329.99. Amazon has priced this tablet for folks who might want a device for productivity or family but don’t want to spend iPad money.

Apart from Alexa integration for voice commands, the tablet offers a Show Mode (just like the Echo Show) to control compatible smart home devices. Plus, the company allows you to create two adult and four kids’ profiles for family sharing with access to Amazon Kids content and parent controls.

The Fire Max 11 is available for pre-order starting today with the device and accessories shipping next month. The tablet is available in 64GB and 128GB storage options. Amazon is also offering buyers a three-month subscription to the Microsoft Office 365 Personal plan, which gives them access to apps like Excel and Word.

Earlier this month, an analyst firm IDC reported that the worldwide tablet market registered a 19.1% dip in Q1 2023. It said that the 30.7 million shipment figure is indicative that the market is returning to the pre-pandemic level. More importantly, the report said that Amazon had a shipment decline of 62% year-over-year and had the lowest figures since the pandemic.