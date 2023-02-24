Scooters and social media companies are surprising IPO candidates

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.
This week Natasha Mascarenhas, Mary Ann Azevedo, Rebecca Szkutak were joined by the returning Alex Wilhelm, back from paternity leave. Yes, we had the whole gang back together today to dig through the week’s pile of news — and you can definitely tell how exciting it was by how fast we all talked through news (sorry to our dear producers!)
Now, the news. Here’s what we got into:
- Amazon has invested heavily in an Indian meat delivery company. No, not lab grown meat or plant-based meat. Just meat, delivered. Also in our Deals of the Week category was news form a former WeWork denizen that wants to help you plan a tiny home, and notes on how Klarna has wound up finding a huge market in the United States.
- Then it was time to talk money. Reddit could go public later this year though we have heard that story before, Lime is apparently standing on its own two wheels and could pursue an IPO at some point, while Coinbase is at once doing poorly and better than expected.
- Then we chatted how layoffs could lead to a founder boom, and the results of one venture group’s effort to fund recently separated tech denizens.
- And to close, we took a look at Becca’s piece on the importance of early founder and venture accountability.
A big thanks to Becca for spending so much time with the Equity crew over the last few months while also hosting Found. We are back Monday with Alex! Chat soon!
