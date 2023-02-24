Scooters and social media companies are surprising IPO candidates

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

This week Natasha Mascarenhas, Mary Ann Azevedo, Rebecca Szkutak were joined by the returning Alex Wilhelm, back from paternity leave. Yes, we had the whole gang back together today to dig through the week’s pile of news — and you can definitely tell how exciting it was by how fast we all talked through news (sorry to our dear producers!)

Now, the news. Here’s what we got into:

A big thanks to Becca for spending so much time with the Equity crew over the last few months while also hosting Found. We are back Monday with Alex! Chat soon!