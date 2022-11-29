YouTube Music starts rolling out its personalized end-of-year Recaps

YouTube Music announced today that it’s starting to roll out its personalized end-of-year Recaps to allow users to relive their favorite music moments of 2022. The launch comes ahead of Spotify’s highly-anticipated Wrapped feature, which tends to takes social media by storm every year.

YouTube Music introduced the Recap feature last year to compete with Spotify. The feature lets users see their top artists, songs, music videos, playlists and more. This year, the company says it’s making the experience more immersive.

The 2022 Recaps includes a new “Top Trends” stat that will show you which artists you discovered before others. There’s also a new “Identity” feature that will give you a personalized “music personality” that captures your music vibe based on your listening habits. In addition, the Recaps share the unique-to-YouTube content, such as remixes and live performances, that you loved the most this year.

You can also see shareable cards highlighting your top songs from each season. You can even choose to personalize them by adding your own images directly from Google Photos.

Last year, you could only access your Recap through YouTube Music. This year, the experience is accessible through the main YouTube app. You can access your Recap by heading to the YouTube app on iOS or Android and searching for “2022 Recap.” You will then see your Recap playlist and you can click on the stories banner to view your personalized stories.

Once you see your stats, you can share your 2022 Recap on apps such as Instagram, Twitter or Facebook by tapping the arrow at the bottom of each story. A big part of the success behind Spotify Wrapped is the ability to share your stats on social media, so it’s no surprise that Youtube has also made it possible to share your results with others.

YouTube is getting ahead of the game against Spotify, which hasn’t rolled out its Wrapped experience yet. The streaming service sent an email to users last week saying that Wrapped would be coming soon. The launch of YouTube’s Recap experience comes the same day as Apple Music rolled out its revamped Replay feature.