Apple Music launches revamped 2022 Replay experience with new highlight reel

Apple Music has launched a revamped 2022 Replay experience to let subscribers explore their top songs, artists, albums, genres and more. Although Replay is still only accessible via the web, the redesign brings the annual recap feature closer to the interactive nature of Spotify’s Wrapped experience.

Replay now includes a Stories-like highlight reel that displays your listening activity for the year. Each page includes animated transitions with music playing in the background. You can also see if you are the in the top 100 listeners of a specific artist or genre, which is similar to Spotify’s Wrapped functionality that notifies users if they’re in the top percentage of listeners for a specific artist.

One feature that sets Replay apart from Wrapped is that users can continue checking Replay until December 31 to see if their listening patterns evolve before the start of 2023. Unlike Wrapped, the Replay feature will continue evolving until the end of the year.

Once you see your stats, you can share your 2022 Replay on social media or messaging platforms. A big part of the success behind Spotify Wrapped is the ability to share your stats on social media, so it’s no surprise that Apple has also made it possible to share your results with others.

You can see your Apple Music Replay by visiting replay.music.apple.com and logging in with the same Apple ID you use for Apple Music. From there, you can play highlights or scroll through the page for more detailed insights.

Apple Music’s Replay rollout comes ahead of Spotify’s Wrapped launch. The streaming service sent an email to users last week saying that Wrapped would be coming soon. The launch of Replay comes the same day that YouTube rolled out its Recap feature.