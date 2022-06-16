YouTube Music introduces seasonal recap playlists to compete with Spotify Wrapped

YouTube Music has launched a new feature called seasonal recaps, a culmination of your top artists, songs, albums, and playlists. “Spring Recap” will be the first recap that users can try. This acts as an expansion of its 2021 Recap experience introduced last year.

According to the company, it received positive feedback after rolling out its annual recap the previous year, wrote YouTube Product Manager Ayshaw Khan in a blog post. The recap, inspired by Spotify Wrapped, had offered users a look back at their year on the app. Now, YouTube is taking the concept further with seasonal rundowns.

“Similar to the 2021 Recap, you’ll find your personalized content in the Spring Recap landing page on the YouTube Music app along with your personalized Spring Recap playlist,” Khan wrote. “Want to tell your friends about your favorite songs of the Spring? Easily share your Spring Recap playlist and stats by simply tapping the arrow at the bottom of your stats card.”

The feature is available in the landing page on YouTube Music and can be shared with others by tapping the arrow button at the bottom of the stats card.

When going to the “Your Recap” page, users can find a swipeable carousel of six stat pages. The first card summarizes the top artist, song, and total minutes listened, whereas the following cards are your top five songs, albums, artists, genres, and playlists.

While Spotify’s annual recaps are a fun shared experience on the internet as it’s entertaining to see — or judge — what music people listen to the most, YouTube is attempting to make people share their experiences more frequently.

The company hinted that more personalized features were also on the way, adding that users can expect to see new stats and features that “showcase their tastes” arriving sometime later this year.