We’re all just a Hop, Skip and a Drive away from a better Hustle

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. Before we get into this week’s show notes, some programming notes:

Ok, now to the show. This week, Natasha, Mary Ann and Rebecca took the mic, with Theresa on production duty, to talk through quite a diverse news cycle.

Our deals of the week were Scout, HopSkipDrive and Hustle Fund’s new fund (so I think you finally get the headline of this show).

Then we jumped into the human side of the layoff story, as Mary Ann and Christine dug into four stories of those impacted by the Better.com layoff spree.