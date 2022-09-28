Venture deal pace is starting to ramp back up as Q4 looms

Venture is back, baby! But not really at the later stages and, oh, also definitely not at the same valuations or cadence as 2021.

After more than six months of declining deal counts and venture activity, venture deal pace is starting to pick up again. Multiple investors and lawyers told TechCrunch this week that they’ve started to see deal activity start to ramp up since summer unofficially ended on Labor Day.

Mike Brown, a general partner at Bowery Capital, said that while the numbers don’t match 2021’s totals, it’s a big uptick from recent months. Latif Peracha, a partner at M13, agreed. “That first week after Labor Day was an incredibly vibrant week,” Peracha said. “Now it feels like we are not only seeing more deal activity from an initial check standpoint, we’re also seeing more interest in our companies, which is a huge relief.”