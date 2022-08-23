To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PDT, subscribe here.

The TechCrunch Top 3

Facetime : While Mark Zuckerberg is promising better metaverse avatars, Estonia-based Ready Player Me is delivering. Andreessen Horowitz led the company’s recent $56 million raise into the company that is building dynamic, animated game avatars for virtual worlds, Ingrid writes.

: While Mark Zuckerberg is promising better metaverse avatars, Estonia-based Ready Player Me is delivering. Andreessen Horowitz led the company’s recent $56 million raise into the company that is building dynamic, animated game avatars for virtual worlds, Ingrid writes. Driving away with secrets : Rita wrote a juicy one about a former Apple employee who left with more than just best wishes from his ex-colleagues. Xiaolang Zhang pleaded guilty this week to stealing confidential driving information from the tech giant and then going to work for an electric vehicle company.

: Rita wrote a juicy one about a former Apple employee who left with more than just best wishes from his ex-colleagues. Xiaolang Zhang pleaded guilty this week to stealing confidential driving information from the tech giant and then going to work for an electric vehicle company. Light it up: Over at TechCrunch+, Tim reports on U.S. senator Joe Manchin’s ultimatum to car manufacturers that they either move more of their lithium-ion battery supply chain out of China or give up on some tax incentives that are part of the Inflation Reduction Act. Tim writes that this could backfire or that “the United States, at long last, is set to become a key player in the battery industry.”

Startups and VC

The world has gotten a lot more serious about privacy and data protection, but in many cases business models that rely on personalization of one kind or another have struggled to keep up. Today, a startup out of Paris called Ravel Technologies is emerging from stealth with an approach it believes could be the missing link between those two, Ingrid reports.

Though it’s typically difficult for new consumer social apps to gain widespread adoption, 9count’s apps (friend-finder Wink and dating app Summer) have already seen some early traction — and investors have taken notice, investing an additional $28 million, writes Sarah.

Five more we enjoyed today:

Should founders announce down rounds? This PR expert says you have nothing to hide

If your home was damaged in an earthquake, would you feel embarrassed?

Similarly, founders need not feel squeamish about accepting funding that lowers their valuation, advises Kate Johnson, VP of PR at BLASTmedia.

“Rather than pretending a lower valuation didn’t happen, switch your mindset,” she writes.

“You have nothing to hide, and in terms of PR, no news is not good news. So, focus on adjusting your expectations.”

Big Tech Inc.

After reading about Apple’s ex-employee, we have more ex-employees who were in the news today, including Twitter’s former security chief, Peiter “Mudge” Zatko, who blew the whistle on the social media giant’s alleged mismanagement of cybersecurity. That one was by Carly, but the team got to work on several different angles, and here were the fruits of their labor:

Meanwhile, in streaming land, Lauren writes about both “Thor: Love and Thunder,” coming to Disney+ next month, and HBO’s “House of the Dragon” series premiere, which snagged 10 million viewers. Also, look out for Netflix’s version of the popular “Heads Up” game, Aisha reports.