‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ to premiere on Disney+ next month on ‘Disney+ Day’

Disney+ revealed that “Thor: Love and Thunder” will be coming to the streaming service on September 8. The announcement is a part of this year’s Disney+ Day — an annual celebration that debuted in 2021 to mark the anniversary of the streaming service’s launch. On Disney+ day, subscribers are rewarded with tons of new content, sneak peeks, as well as exclusive experiences at Disney theme parks.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” will be one of many titles that will premiere on the streamer’s third birthday, along with extra perks for subscribers like culinary experiences, photo opportunities, meet-and-greets, screenings, and more.

If you weren’t able to catch the god of thunder’s latest in theaters, “Thor: Love and Thunder” will be a nice addition to the streaming service.

Viewers will be able to watch the movie in IMAX’s expanded aspect ratio. “Thor: Love and Thunder” is joining the list of various MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) movies streaming in IMAX Enhanced on Disney+. There are 15 other titles already available in this format, including “Iron Man,” “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Doctor Strange,” “Captain Marvel,” “Black Panther,” “Thor: Ragnarok,” and more.

Because “Thor: Love and Thunder” premiered on July 8, many predicted the Marvel title would hit the platform as early as August 24. However, Disney has decided to wait until Disney+ Day to launch the film, much like it did with “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” last year.

The movie follows Thor (Chris Hemsworth) as he tries to find inner peace. His journey to self-discovery is interrupted when a galactic killer, Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), is on a mission to eradicate all gods. Thor, along with King Valkryie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalia Portman) — the new goddess of thunder — team up to defeat him.

Other titles heading to Disney+ on September 8 are behind-the-scenes specials “Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder” and “Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return,” as well as Brie Larson’s short film “Remembering,” “Tierra Incógnita,” “Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances,” movie-musical sing-alongs for “Frozen” and “Frozen 2,” and a new short from The Simpsons “Welcome to the Club.”

Previously announced titles are “Pinocchio,” “Cars on the Road,” Brie Larson’s docuseries “Growing Up,” and National Geographic’s “Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory.”

As part of Disney+ Day, there will be special screenings of Disney titles at select AMC Theatres from September 8 to September 19. These include “Encanto,” “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” “Thor: Ragnarok,” “Cars,” and “Newsies.” Tickets are $5 per screening and are available for anyone to purchase. The tickets will go on sale on September 1. And if you’re lucky, moviegoers have the chance to receive a free Disney+ poster and special concessions offers.

Disney+ Day will also give extra perks to visitors at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resorts in California, Paris, and Hong Kong.

On September 8, guests that verify that they are a Disney+ subscriber will be able to enter the theme parks a half hour before it opens up to regular visitors. Hong Kong Disneyland will allow guests to enter the park 30 minutes early on September 10.

Guests staying in select Walt Disney World Resort Hotels and Disneyland Resort Hotels can enter the theme parks an hour before the regular park opening times.

Other perks include movie screenings for hotel guests, Disney+ character meet-and-greets, a complimentary Disney PhotoPass digital download at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disneyland Resort theme parks, a blue-themed dessert for Disneyland Resort visitors, and lots more.