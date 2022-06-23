To drive more sales, use shopper-generated content to personalize emails

Early 2020 saw commerce transform as people transitioned to online shopping by necessity. But the trend had already begun; the pandemic merely accelerated it.

The acceleration is real: E-commerce is expected to generate over $7 trillion by 2025, contributing to more than 24% of total global retail sales.

For retailers, such growth means that customer relationship management (CRM) data, and email, will play even larger roles in the buyer journey. Brands understand the importance of building relationships with their customers. These connections grow awareness and increase the bottom line. Creating and expanding those connections, however, relies on gathering actionable data to develop personalized email strategies that engage customers.

There’s no magic solution for personalizing individual shopper or subscriber experiences. What separates the most effective companies from their competition is how marketing teams focus their efforts and put the data to work to deliver exceptional brand experiences.

Your CRM data contains a wealth of information for recommending products to complement past purchases or add-on items.

Spotlight best sellers

What elevates one product over another? Sometimes it’s the style or color, or something an influencer highlights on social media. Want to shine a light on your most purchased products? First, examine the data to identify them — these might be the most sold products overall or the top category performers. Then, showcase them in your emails.

This approach works well for customers who are looking for something popular. Infuse your email copy with inspirational messages to improve product discoverability and pique interest by recommending cart additions and telling your customers what’s “hot.”

This messaging style can also be used to create a sense of urgency with phrases like “Almost gone!” or “Only a few left!” Use your data feed to highlight only available items and verify pricing for accuracy.

Showcase your most viewed products

Want a quick solution for adding value to your communications? Mine your data to discover your most viewed products. You can even break down that data more granularly by layering shopper data. This strategy sparks interest, attracts more subscribers to your site and improves the purchase potential of their products.