5 great reasons to attend TC Sessions: Climate next week

Honestly, there are a lot more than five great reasons, but you’re all busy, so we’re going to cut to the proverbial chase. And these five should be enough to make just about anyone eager to attend TC Sessions: Climate & The Extreme Tech Challenge 2022 Global Finals on June 14 — that’s next week! — at UC Berkeley’s Zellerbach Hall.

Ready? Here are the five great reasons.

1. SOSV’s Climate Tech Meetup: The first reason to attend TC Sessions: Climate actually takes place the night before the conference begins. SOSV — the No. 1 climate tech investor, publisher of the annual SOSV Climate Tech 100 list and producer of the annual Climate Tech Summit — will host a meetup on June 13 from 6:00 – 9:00 pm PT in downtown Berkeley. Join the climate tech community, founders from SOSV’s Climate Tech 100 and the teams at SOSV, HAX and IndieBio for a fun meetup with great conversation and networking — plus beer, wine and snacks. Tickets are $20 ($5 for students). Register here.

2. A slate of world-class speakers: You’ll hear from leading voices at the forefront of fighting climate change. The roster includes climate philanthropists, policy makers and entrepreneurs like Bill Gates, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, Impossible Food’s Pat Brown and so many more.

3. Roundtable discussions: These smaller, expert-led sessions focus on a single topic. You’ll have time to dig into specifics and ask questions for deeper conversations and connections. You’ll find specific descriptions, times and locations for these 12 roundtable discussions in the event agenda:

Scaling Deep Tech Startups in Climate with SOSV’s HAX Program

Climate Investing Insights with Alumni Ventures

How to Solve the Number One Contributor to Climate Change – Food Waste with Full Harvest

Planting the Pre-Seeds: Investing Early in Climate Tech with Obvious Ventures

CAPEX CAPEX CAPEX with SOSV’s IndieBio

Accelerating Climate Solutions from Discovery to Deployment with UC Berkeley

Building Trust with Forward-looking Reforestation Carbon Offsets with DroneSeed

Why the Next Big Entrepreneur Must Come from Climate Tech with Fifth Wall

The Future of Green Buildings – Flexible, Smart, Carbon-Free with ProspectSV

Building a Food System for the Next 1,000 Years with Iron Ox

Climatech: How to Make it Different This Time? with Khosla Ventures

AI in Farming: The Key to Sustainable Agriculture with FarmWise

4. Explore the cutting edge of climate tech: Don’t miss these 20 early-stage climate-tech startups exhibiting at the show. They span a wide range of innovative climate tech solutions. Go meet them and greet them. You never know where you might find your next collaboration, investment or internship opportunity.

5. The Extreme Tech Challenge (XTC) 2022 Global Finals: Don’t miss this competition when 10 XTC category finalists (selected from nearly 2,000 applicants across 100 countries) and three special award winners pitch their innovative startups with the potential to radically improve the world. Which startup will be crowned the Grand Winner of XTC 2022?

