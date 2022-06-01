Join SOSV’s Climate Tech Meetup on June 13

Global venture firm SOSV is one of the most active investors in climate tech and — as a partner of TechCrunch Sessions: Climate — you’re invited to attend the SOSV Climate Tech Meetup on June 13, from 6-9 pm at the Brower Center in downtown Berkeley. This event will feature teams from SOSV’s HAX (Hard tech: Newark and Shenzhen) and IndieBio (Life sciences: San Francisco and NYC) startup development programs.

Key players from HAX include Susan Schofer, partner and CSO, and Garrett Winther, partner. Key players from IndieBio include Pae Wu, general partner and CTO; Mohan Iyer, general partner; and Alex Kopelyan and Parikshit Sharma, partners. To see SOSV’s top climate investments, check out the SOSV Climate Tech 100.

SOSV accepts deep tech, pre-seed companies into its HAX and IndieBio programs and, in four-six month programs, it provides daily, 1:1, in-person, expert assistance to founders on the full technology spectrum, including product and company-building challenges, as well as labs and fabrication facilities. SOSV‘s initial investment is $275,000-500,000, and SOSV continues to invest through seed, Series A and beyond. It also works closely with founders to bring in new investors long after the program ends.

