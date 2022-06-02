Last call to Volunteer at TC Sessions: Climate and go to TC Disrupt 2022 for free

TC Sessions: Climate & The Extreme Tech Challenge 2022 Global Finals — our first event dedicated to climate tech — takes place on June 14 in Berkeley, California, and we’re looking for a few more incredible volunteers to support our events team.

Sign up to volunteer for work exchange and, not only will you get a behind-the-scenes look at how to produce events, you’ll also earn a free Innovator pass to experience TechCrunch Disrupt 2022, our three-day flagship conference in San Francisco this October.

If you’re interested in event planning, tech startups, climate change — or all of the above — apply to volunteer. It’s a great way to see what it takes to produce a world-renowned startup event.

We expect around 1,000 people at this event, and volunteers will handle a variety of tasks. At any given time you might help with registration, wrangle speakers, direct attendees, scan tickets or help with general event set up.

Plus, when you complete your volunteer shift, you can attend the interviews, presentations and breakout sessions. Did you know that Bill Gates is one of the speakers? Check out the agenda to see the incredible lineup. Swing by the expo floor where you’ll find these early-stage startups exhibiting the latest climate tech.

Volunteer spots are limited. If you want to gain valuable event experience, take in all the climate-startup goodness and earn a free pass to TechCrunch Disrupt 2022, apply to volunteer before June 7, 2022 to be considered!