Amazon’s invite-only party : This is going to take people back, but remember shopping at Toys “R” Us for high-demand items they kept in the back of the store, and you would grab one of the pricing slips and take it to the cash register? Amazon is creating a digital version of that with its new invite-based ordering experience for high-demand, low-supply products. Users can request an invitation to buy certain items — initially it will be video game consoles, which the company says will help prevent inventory shortages and keep bots from driving up the price.

If you're headed to Worldwide Developers Conference, we have your insider's guide : Apple's WWDC kicks off June 6, and the TechCrunch staff is here for it. Brian breaks down what to expect.

: Apple’s WWDC kicks off June 6, and the TechCrunch staff is here for it. Brian breaks down what to expect. Pro rata, what’s the matta?: Please give a warm, Daily Crunch welcome to Becca Szkutak, one of our newest venture reporters at TechCrunch+, who posted her first story today. She examines how lead investors in funding rounds are rethinking their pro rata allocation strategy in this particularly challenged funding environment.

Startups and VC

What connects the stock market contraction to startup valuations?

Without striking a gloomy note: it’s clear that winds are shifting in the tech industry.

Layoffs are mounting, investors are urging their portfolio companies to hunker down and founders are doing everything but chanting spells to extend runways.

“But are valuations really down?” asks Daniel Faloppa, founder of Equidam. “For all startups? If so, why, and what can we expect in the short and mid-term?”

What does the fox say?: A Foxconn factory in Mexico was hit with ransomware, the company confirmed. While this is not the first time Foxconn has had this happen, a company spokesperson says the factory’s operations are returning to normal, though they did not go into detail on whether any data was accessed.

Meta’s new features: The company’s big news of the week is still that Sheryl Sandberg is leaving, but time marches on, and there are features that need to go out. In a move to provide some TikTok-like features, Meta rolled out some new Reels features to Facebook and extended the length of Reels on Instagram to 90 seconds. The Instagram one might be more exciting because more meme posters are doing Reels, which, in our opinion, makes it difficult to read them. The extra seconds might redeem them. In addition, Messenger is getting a dedicated “Calls” tab so you can make fewer clicks to communicate with your peeps.

