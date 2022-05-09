The dominoes are falling

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. Every Monday, Grace and Alex scour the news and record notes on what’s going on to kick off the week.

Happily once again we did not start the day by talking about Elon Musk and Twitter, though the news was not really very good:

Stocks are down sharply around the world. And crypto prices, which track larger asset prices, are also sharply lower in the last day, and week.

Uber’s CEO told his company that things are changing. Adjusted EBITDA is out, FCF is in. Hiring? Going to slow. Capital expenses? Those will get harder looks, and so on. During the show, we asked about the slowdown, and how it may, or may not impact the bouyant crypto startup market.

Neat funding rounds from Pyramid, which raised $120 million, and Paymob, which raised $50 million.

We are recording live this weekend, so catch the show on Thursday as we record our Friday episode! Chat soon!