Coda’s Shishir Mehrotra and Madrona’s S. Somasegar to talk taking on Google on Extra Crunch Live

Collaborative software is so hot right now, but the space is also incredibly crowded. It can be hard to rise above the noise, but Coda has managed to do so with $140 million in funding and a valuation topping $600 million.

So it should go without saying that we’re excited to hear from Coda CEO Shishir Mehrotra and Madrona investor S. Somasegar, who invested in the company’s Series C round, on an upcoming episode of Extra Crunch Live.

Soma is a managing director at Madrona, responsible for investments in Snowflake, UIPath, Coda, Pulumi, Seekout and more. He invests in a broad array of categories, including machine learning, next-gen cloud infrastructure, future of work, robotic process automation and more.

Before Madrona, Soma spent 27 years at Microsoft as SVP of the Developer Division. He’s got experience both as an operator and investor and will have plenty of wisdom to impart on the episode.

Mehrotra, for his part, has built a pretty massive business that has not only scaled well, but competes directly with giants like Google. Coda is a collaborative doc/spreadsheet software that looks to take on the G Suite. Before Coda, Mehrotra was an executive at YouTube and, prior to that, held leadership roles at Microsoft working on Windows, Office and SQL Server.

We’ll talk to these two about fundraising for a product like Coda, what attracted Soma to the platform and how they work alongside one another today. We’ll also have an Extra Crunch Live Pitch-Off, where folks in the audience can come on “stage” and pitch their wares. Mehrotra and Soma will give their live feedback and, let’s face it, make all of us better at pitching in general.

