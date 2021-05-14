Hundreds of SPAC’s waiting in the woods

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast, where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines.
The fully-vaxxed and officially fully-immune took over the podcast this week, with Natasha and Danny co-hosting the show while the inimitable Alex is out from Shot #2. Grace and Chris, as always, were behind the scenes making sure we sound pretty and don’t fall down too many punny board game rabbit holes after vacation.
Here’s the rundown of what we got into:
-
- Crypto crashed – thanks to either Elon or the guy who created Ethereum and then donated some to relief efforts for COVID-19. We debated how signal gets lost and rediscovered and lost again in this news cycle, and what that means for anyone in tech trying to get a pulse of. what’s actually happening.
- One symptom of market craze and disconnected booms? A startup named Caplight that wants more people to buy and sell short positions on private startups.
- We then pivoted into the last bit of our ‘The World Is Melting’ section to talk about home ownership and the slow stink of real estate stocks right now. Ontop of that, Better.com, a digital mortgage lender, decided to SPAC after reportedly tabling an IPO.
- A mention of SPACs obviously opened up a can of worms, or should I say, oasis of woods.
- The world might be melting, but Softbank could be having the last word. The Japanese conglomerate shut us up with its recent profits – proving Danny’s point in an old EC piece (use code EQUITY for a discount).
- We switched gears and talked about a neat new $20 million fund coming out of the Midwest, Sixty8 Capital, and its plan to invest in underrepresented founders.
- The show ended as chaotically focused as it began with a round robin of the most interesting funding rounds of the last week, not limited to but including Blind’s $37 million raise, The Last Gameboard’s $4 million check, Just Women’s Sports, and Morressier’s $18 million Series A.
