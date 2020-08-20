Uber and Lyft may not be pausing operations in California after all, Google releases new emergency alert tools and Airbnb bans all parties. This is your Daily Crunch for August 20, 2020.

The big story: Uber and Lyft win legal victory

Earlier today, Lyft announced that it would suspend operations in California tonight as a result of a preliminary injunction forcing Lyft and Uber to reclassify their drivers as employees.

Then, in a head-spinning change of fortune, an appeals court judge granted the companies a temporary stay. They now have until early September to outline their plans for how to manage the transition, with oral arguments in the court case coming in mid-October.

Meanwhile, Uber, Lyft and DoorDash are backing Proposition 22, a state ballot measure that they’re pitching as an alternative approach to classifying gig workers.

The tech giants

Google brings emergency alert tools to Search and Maps as fires rage in Northern California — Google will display a red border that encircles a rough approximation of the active blaze.

Report: Apple quietly acquired Israel’s Camerai, formerly Tipit, a specialist in AR and camera tech — The acquisition was reported by Calcalist.

Startups, funding and venture capital

Airbnb declares all parties over indefinitely at its listings — The company notes that “unauthorized parties” have always been against its rules, even though it previously allowed hosts on its platform to selectively approve small gatherings.

DoorDash expands with on-demand grocery delivery — In contrast to many other grocery services, the company promises to deliver within an hour of your order.

China’s Waterdrop nabs $230M for its crowdfunded, mutual aid insurance platform — Waterdrop pays out when its members fall into medical dire straits.

Advice and analysis from Extra Crunch

Figma CEO Dylan Field discusses fundraising, hiring and marketing in stealth mode — The company behind the largely browser-based design tool has made a huge splash in the past few years, building a massive war chest with more than $130 million.

Zoom UX teardown: 5 fails and how to fix them — Zoom’s user experience is far from perfect.

Eric Hippeau discusses D2C growth, brand value and advice for early-stage founders — Lerer Hippeau’s portfolio companies include Axios, BuzzFeed, Casper, Warby Parker, Allbirds, DocSend, Fundera, Everlane, Giphy, Genius and the recently acquired fitness company Mirror.

(Reminder: Extra Crunch is our subscription membership program, which aims to democratize information about startups. You can sign up here.)

Everything else

Border wall crowdfunding scheme leads to Trump ally Steve Bannon’s arrest — Bannon faces charges for conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

The founders of Blavity and The Shade Room are coming to Disrupt 2020 — Morgan DeBaun and Angie Nwandu have been building a more diverse digital media landscape for years.

The Daily Crunch is TechCrunch’s roundup of our biggest and most important stories. If you’d like to get this delivered to your inbox every day at around 3pm Pacific, you can subscribe here.