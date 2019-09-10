Watch the first trailer for ‘See’, Apple’s post-apocalyptic show starring Jason Momoa

While Apple’s big event today was largely focused on the iPhone 11 and other new devices, the company also offered updates on its soon-to-launch subscription services Apple Arcade and TV+ — and it released the first trailer for the TV+ series “See.”

As you can, uh, see in the trailer above (you try writing this article without accidental puns), the series features “Aquman” star Jason Momoa in a story about a world where humans have lost their sense of sight. It will be written by “Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight and directed by Francis Lawrence (who helmed the last three “Hunger Games” movies).

This follows the release of trailers for the TV+ shows “The Morning Show,” “For All Mankind” and “Dickinson.”

“See” will launch on November 1 with Apple TV+, which will cost $4.99 per month. And you can get one year for free with the purchase of select Apple hardware.