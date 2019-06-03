Apple releases the first trailer for Ron Moore’s space race drama ‘For All Mankind’

We still don’t know exactly when Apple will launch its subscription streaming service TV+ (it’ll be sometime this fall), or how much it will cost, but CEO Tim Cook showed off a trailer for one of the original shows today at the Worldwide Developers Conference.

That show is “For All Mankind,” a new drama from Ronald D. Moore, the writer behind the critically acclaimed reboot of “Battlestar Galactica.”

The trailer starts out with familiar-looking footage of the moon landing, but things soon take a turn, with the Soviet Union reaching the moon as well, leading to an escalated space race that aims for “Mars, Saturn, the stars, the galaxy.”

“For All Mankind” stars “Altered Carbon”‘s Joel Kinnaman, and will supposedly tell its story “through the lives of NASA astronauts, engineers and their families.” It looks like show will deliver the old-school feel of a classic space race film, while breaking free from the constraints of real history.