Apple intros the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max

It’s one of the most anticipated days in the tech world. Today, Apple has unveiled a new set of phones, including the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 11 Pro.

So without any further ado, let’s get into some of the details.

Design

The iPhone 11 sports an anondized aluminum and glass design, which Apple claims is the toughest ever smartphone glass. Surprisingly, it comes in a handful of colors: white, green, yellow, purple, black and red. This next-gen iPhone also has a 6.1-inch liquid Retina display, with the expected tap-to-wake functionality and haptic feedback.

Camera

Apple clearly put a lot of energy into the iPhone 11 camera, which has a dual-camera set up: one 12mp wide lens, 26mm f/1.8 and an ultra wide 12mp f/2.4 sensor. The wide-angle dual-camera set up actually lets users snap a pic and zoom out to see what’s beyond the frame, which should be helpful for those expansive landscape shots.

On the software side, Apple has introduced a new image pipeline that does over a trillion operations for every photo. The company has added ‘semantic rendering’, which adjusts the lighting on photos retroactively based on the subjects. This helps to isolate and enhance facial features so tone mapping can be applied more accurately in portraits. Plus, portrait mode effects can now be applied to subjects other than humans, like pets.

iPhone 11 also features a new Night Mode to compete with the likes of Samsung and Google, which uses image fusion and adaptive bracketing — shorter and longer exposures — melded together to reduce motion and blur make for better low light images.

Video

On the video end, iPhone 11 shoots 4K video at 60fps, complete with Slo-mo, time-lapse, cinematic video stabilization, and extended dynamic range up to 4K across both cameras. The UI for video has some slight changes, including a new Instagram-style tap-and-hold to record video.

On the front-facing camera, Apple decided to go big with a wider angle sensor and the ability to capture 4K video at 30/60fps and the ability to shoot slo-mo.

Specs

As is usual with a new generation of iPhone, the iPhone 11 is powered by a brand new processor, the A13 Bionic chip. Apple says it’s the fastest GPU and CPU ever in a smartphone. Where battery life is concerned, Apple declined to share the actual mAh but did say that it has 1 hour longer battery life than the iPhone XR.

Pricing and Availability

The iPhone 11 will start at $699.

iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max

The 11 Pro and Pro Max sport a three-camera system and a design featuring surgical grade stainless steel with a single sheet of matte glass on the back. It comes in midnight green, space grey, silver/white, and gold.

The Pro comes with a 5.8-inch display, while the Pro Max comes with a 6.5-inch display. And speaking of displays, the Pro and Pro Max have a Super Retina display with a new OLED panel with 2M:1 contrast, 1200 nits and True Tone technology. They’re calling it the Super Retina XDR display.

Battery life on the iPhone 11 Pro lasts four hours longer than the iPhone Xs, while the 11 Pro Max offers five hours more than the iPhone XS Max. Both phones will get 18W fast charging capabilities.

