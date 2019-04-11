Marvel confirms upcoming streaming shows about Loki, Scarlet Witch and the Falcon

At today’s Disney Investor Day, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige outlined the superheroic side of the upcoming streaming service Disney+.

That includes a number of original shows: “Wanda Vision,” which will star Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany as The Vision; “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan as the titular characters; a Loki series starring Tom Hiddleston and an animated “What if?” series telling out-of-continuity stories, starting with episode about Peggy Carter becoming a super soldier.

While the development these shows had been reported on already, Feige’s presentation provided official word on the initial lineup. He also emphasized that unlike other Marvel TV series (say, on Netflix), these will be “major storylines set in the MCU,” with “ramifications” for other Disney+ series and big-screen Marvel adventures.

The service will include several series taking viewers behind-the-scenes of the Marvel universe, and parts of the Marvel movie library — many of those films are currently tied up in deals with third parties like Netflix, but at launch, the service will include both the first Marvel Studios film, “Iron Man,” and the most recent, “Captain Marvel.”

At least, that’s the most recent Marvel film for the next few weeks, until the release of “Avengers: Endgame.” Which Feige alluded to: “Post-‘Endgame,’ the MCU will be extremely different and extremely focused on Disney+.”