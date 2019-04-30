Oculus Quest and Rift S ship May 21, pre-orders go live today

Facebook’s new VR headsets, the Oculus Rift S and Quest, are both now live for pre-orders today at $399 and will ship May 21.

Oculus released the original Rift just over three years ago. Fast forward to the present and the Facebook VR product line has gotten more robust. The $199 Oculus Go offers a cheap arena to watch media content, Rift S offers a PC experience that can showcase complex gaming experiences while the Quest aims to be a good fit for novices looking for a portable VR experience.

Facebook hopes the Quest will bring in a new class of users into VR while the Rift S allows it to expand its concurrent reach on PC.

