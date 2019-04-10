AI dumbos, Niantic, mobility, design, and Google Next

Tomorrow: Google Cloud Next conference call

Join TechCrunch’s enterprise mavens Frederic Lardinois and Ron Miller as they discuss what’s happening on the ground and at the (I am sure, very exciting) parties this week at Google Cloud Next in SF. They will talk live tomorrow at 1pm EDT / 10am PDT, and be sure to check your inbox one hour before for the dial-in information.

When to ditch that nightmare customer

No, we are not “firing” any Extra Crunch members — yet. But multi-time founder Joe Procopio has a strong view that not only should you identify your worst customers, you should fire them, stat. Here’s a preview of his personal journey learning this fundamental tenet of startups: