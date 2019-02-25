Daily Crunch: Microsoft unveils the HoloLens 2

The Daily Crunch is TechCrunch’s roundup of our biggest and most important stories. If you’d like to get this delivered to your inbox every day at around 9am Pacific, you can subscribe here.

1. Say hello to Microsoft’s new $3,500 HoloLens with twice the field of view

Microsoft has unveiled the latest version of its HoloLens “mixed reality” headset at MWC Barcelona. The HoloLens 2 features a significantly larger field of view, higher resolution and a device that’s more comfortable to wear. In fact, Microsoft says the device is three times as comfortable to wear.

HoloLens 2 will be available later this year in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Australia and New Zealand for $3,500.

2. Nubia’s ‘wearable smartphone’ might be the next step for flexible displays

It’s still bulky, so far as smartwatches go. But at the very least, you could probably walk down the street in the thing without stopping traffic.

3. Netflix’s ‘Roma’ wins three Oscars, including Best Director (but not Best Picture)

It was a good night for Netflix, and for “Roma.” But I’m still mad that “Green Book” won the big prize.

4. New microSD format promises insane transfer speeds, better battery life

The SD Association has announced the new microSD Express format, which will allow future mobile devices to consume and create content at even faster speeds.

5. New flaws in 4G, 5G allow attackers to intercept calls and track phone locations

This is the first time vulnerabilities have affected both 4G and the incoming 5G standard — which promises faster speeds and better security. But the researchers say their new attacks can defeat newer protections.

6. The Google Assistant gets a button

Traditionally, the Google Assistant always lived under the home button on Android phones. But LG, Nokia, Xiaomi, TCL and Vivo are about to launch phones with dedicated assistant buttons, similar to what Samsung has long done with its Bixby assistant.

7. This week’s TechCrunch podcasts

In the latest TC podcasts, Equity discusses potential Pinterest and Lyft IPOs, Mixtape interviews the CEO of compassionate care startup Concrn and Original Content reviews the Netflix film “High Flying Bird.”