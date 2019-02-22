Pinterest and Lyft move closer to IPO, and LPs question the Vision Fund’s investment strategy

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast, where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines.

What a week. It had looked a bit quiet with just a few big rounds to cover. I was looking forward to a relaxed episode, frankly. But no, as Kate and I were prepping the show notes, the News Gods opened the heavens and dropped a fifty-weight of mana right on our heads.

It was a lot of news.

In quick order, here’s what we tried to run through while keeping it brief:

As it turns out Silicon Valley capitalism isn’t a New Man; it’s just the same old capitalism in a sweater vest.

All that and it was good to be back. Chat you all in a week’s time!