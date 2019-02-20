Samsung has sold 2 billion Galaxy phones

Samsung announced its most expensive phone today, but it also shared the progress it’s made so far in selling a whole lot of Galaxy smartphones.

Onstage, Samsung Electronics President DJ Koh announced that over the past decade, the company had sold more than 2 billion Galaxy devices.

The company has more than just smartphones falling beneath the galaxy brand, but this vanity stat is all about what they’ve been able to accomplish with their handset brand. The company didn’t break down the active install base of its Galaxy devices or detail a full break down of its smartphone sales.

The company shared info on a whole lot of devices today, including the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Fold.