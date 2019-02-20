Here’s how all of Samsung’s new Galaxy S10’s compare

Samsung just announced not one, not two, but four new additions to its flagship Galaxy line: the S10e, S10, S10+, and S10 5G. Want a quick at-a-glance breakdown of how they all compare? We’ve got you covered.

Brian’s got a deeper look at the different S10 models here — but if you’d rather see the key specs side-by-side, here’s a handy chart:

Most of it is self explanatory, barring perhaps “PowerShare” — a new feature Samsung added across the S10 lineup. Whereas wireless charging lets you charge any of the phones on a compatible charging pad, PowerShare lets you use the phone as a wireless charging pad for other devices — be it another phone or, say, Samsung’s just announced Galaxy Bud headphones.

You can find all of our coverage from Samsung’s Unpacked event here.