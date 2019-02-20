The Samsung Galaxy S10 can wirelessly charge other phones

Hole punches aside, Wireless Powershare is the S10 line’s marquee feature. Samsung’s new flagship isn’t the first handset with the feature — the Huawei Mate 20 Pro beat it to it by a few months — but it’s a cool new addition, none the less.

And perhaps more importantly, Samsung’s beat Apple to the punch here. From the looks of it, Cupertino has been having all manner of difficulty bringing wireless tech to market — just look at the MIA AirPower charger.

The feature relies on the S10’s large battery to charge of other device. So, say, when you’re out on the town and a friend is teetering on the brink of phone death, you just swipe down into the settings, enable Wireless Power Share, and you can save the day by placing the handsets back to back.

The new feature should be compatible with all phones that charge via the Qi standard. They also work with Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds, which beat the AirPods to the punch with a wireless charging case.

Of course, one of the phone needs to be face down for this to work, and wireless charging is slower than plugged in, but a cool feature nonetheless. It’s one one that should come in handy for frequent travels. That’s one fewer device you have to plug in to charge overnight.