Only 24 hours left on Disrupt SF super early-bird ticket prices

The final 24-hour shot clock is ticking, startup fans. That means you have one last day to get the best pricing on passes to Disrupt San Francisco 2018, which takes place September 5-7 at Moscone Center West. Come May 3, prices increase and your chance to save up to $1,800 disappears. Don’t miss your shot. Buy your passes today.

There are so many great reasons to attend TechCrunch Disrupt SF. It’s the essential tech conference for anyone who’s anyone in the startup scene. It’s where founders meet investors, movers meet shakers, ideas are born and partnerships are made. This year, we’ve supersized our flagship event and it promises to be epic.

That begins with more 10,000 attendees, more than 1,200 startups and exhibitors and a special (but not exclusive) focus on these tech categories: AI, AR/VR, Blockchain, Biotech, Fintech, Gaming, Healthtech, Privacy/Security, Space, Mobility, Retail and Robotics.

What’s more, we’ve doubled the prize money for Startup Battlefield, the top startup pitch competition. This year, 15-30 of the best pre-Series A startups will launch their companies and strut their stuff on the Disrupt SF Main Stage — and compete for a $100,000 non-equity cash prize. We’re still accepting applications, so if you think you’ve got what it takes, you can apply right here.

You can also exhibit in Startup Alley and get your company in front of thousands of prospective investors, partners, collaborators, technologists and media — more than 400 media outlets attend Disrupt SF. Who knows, you might even get to exhibit for free if TechCrunch editors designate your company as a TC Top Pick. Be sure to click on that link and apply.

Some of the leading founders, technologists and industry disruptors will speak at Disrupt SF, including Dr. Joseph DeSimone, co-founder and CEO of Carbon, the 3D printing startup. He’ll join Eric Liedtke, Adidas executive board member, onstage to discuss a range of topics, including upending traditional manufacturing and the relationship between incumbents and disruptive startups.

And speaking of disrupting, we’ve done a bit of that ourselves. For the first time, we’re launching the Virtual Hackathon. And what’s more, we’re offering a $10,000 prize to the top hack team. Of course, you can count on lots of other great sponsor prizes — and score free passes to Disrupt, too. Be sure to sign up for the Virtual Hackathon here for more information and to receive updates on how you can participate.

We’re still just scratching the surface of what Disrupt SF 2018 has to offer. If you’re a founder or an investor, be sure to check out CrunchMatch, our platform designed to simplify the vetting-and-setting meeting process. And you’ll find plenty of opportunity for more networking at the TechCrunch after parties.

Disrupt SF 2018 is three programming-packed days of speakers, workshops, exhibits, networking, demos — and opportunity. You have 24 hours left for your shot to get the best price on passes.