Hey startup world, get ready for the biggest, most ambitious TechCrunch Disrupt event ever. Disrupt, the world’s top technology and startup event, will take place in San Francisco on September 5-7, 2018, and it’s about to level-up in a big way. This is the one tech event you do not want to miss, and tickets are on sale now.

For starters, as we mentioned late last year, we’re moving Disrupt SF to a new venue: San Francisco’s Moscone Center West. Why? We’re growing, and the venue gives us three times the floor space to make room for 10,000+ people over three programming-packed days.

The expanded space lets us provide more of what past attendees want most. We’re talking multiple programming stages, hands-on workshops, product demos, Q&A sessions with top speakers, exhibitors, networking and, of course, lots of fun. And thanks to Moscone West, we’ll do it all in a much more comfortable and relaxed setting.

Disrupt SF will host more than 1,200 startups and exhibitors and feature four unique stages with speakers spanning 12 different tracks — including biotech, AI, space (as in “outer”), blockchain, security and robotics, to name just a few. But don’t worry, we’ll still have content and startups from categories like e-commerce, SaaS and IoT. Everything you would expect from Disrupt.

We’re excited about blending these changes with classic Disrupt platforms like the illustrious Startup Battlefield competition, the best global platform for launching early-stage startups (and for winning a $50,000 no-equity grand prize). We’ll be on the search for our next cohort of companies poised to shake up their respective industries and join over 700 Startup Battlefield companies that have collectively raised over $8 billion in funding and seen over 100 exits. Applications will be open in March.

You won’t want to miss Startup Alley — the heart of every Disrupt event — where more than 1,200 early-stage startups will be on display along with many tech company exhibitors, big and small. Discover early-stage startups featuring their latest technologies and services, explore business possibilities and, always, network. Interested in exhibiting in Startup Alley? Applications open in March, so check back or sign up to be notified via email here.

Disrupt just isn’t Disrupt without a Hackathon, and this year we’re going virtual. The details are still under wraps, but all will be revealed in the coming weeks!

If you East Coasters are thinking you’ll wait and catch Disrupt when it comes to New York City, you’ll want to jump on this West Coast bandwagon. We’ve created one singular Disrupt event in the U.S. to fully encompass tech innovation from across the country (and the world). So, come join us in the City by the Bay.

Plus, our new pricing model offers more affordable access than previous years — especially if you book now at the Super Early Bird rates. The Innovator Pass gets you access to Disrupt SF, including all four stages of content, workshops, the Startup Alley and Expo, the full Disrupt App to network with other attendees and our ever-amazing TC After Party starting at $995. We also have passes specifically for investors and founders that include benefits like access to CrunchMatch, our business matchmaking platform that makes networking much more targeted. And new for 2018, we’re offering a limited availability Basic Pass, which gives you access to the full Startup Alley and exhibitor area for just $149. Find out more here.

Disrupt SF 2018 takes place Sept. 5-7 at the Moscone Center West. It will be bigger, better, bolder — and value-packed. Don’t miss out. Buy your tickets today.