CrunchMatch Connects Investors and Founders at Disrupt SF 2018

Disrupt San Francisco 2018 promises to be our biggest Disrupt event ever — with three times the convention floor space and more than 10,000 attendees. That’s incredibly exciting, and it also presents a challenge for startup founders and tech investors eager to network and connect. Who wants to waste valuable time talking to the wrong people? Enter CrunchMatch for the win.

CrunchMatch — a free, business match-making service — efficiently connects founders and investors with similar business interests and profiles. Founders who register for Disrupt provide information on their company – category, stage, location, funding status. Investors fill out their profiles with investment categories, preferred funding stage and geographic locations. Our partner, Brella, works its algorithmic magic to match founders and investors based on the suitability of their profiles.

The CrunchMatch service suggests meetings and sends out invitations (which recipients can easily accept or decline). The service also lets you reserve dedicated, private meeting spaces in the CrunchMatch Lounge where you can network in comfort.

CrunchMatch debuted last year at Disrupt SF 17 and met with resounding success. The service facilitated more than 1,300 meetings, and we expect to triple that number at Disrupt SF 2018. Consider what Michael Kocan, an early-stage investor at Trend Discovery, had to say about his experience using CrunchMatch.

“I get the most value from Disrupt at the intersection of CrunchMatch and Startup Battlefield. I can quickly schedule a meeting for later that day. I had over 35 meetings with startups that I pre-vetted using CrunchMatch, and I made a significant investment in one.”

What’s more, 97 percent of participants reported that they would use CrunchMatch again.

And why not make the most efficient use of your networking time? You’ll need every minute you can get to take in the sheer breadth of Disrupt SF 18’s three programming-packed days, which include four different stages, Startup Battlefield, the Virtual Hackathon, Startup Alley, interactive workshops, Q & A Sessions and 12 tech category tracks: Artificial Intelligence, Augmented/Virtual Reality, Blockchain, BioTech, FinTech, HealthTech, Investor Topics, Justice/Diversity, Mobility, Privacy/Security, Robotics and Space (as in “outer”).

Disrupt SF 2018 takes place in San Francisco on Sept. 5-7 at Moscone Center West. Early-stage startup founders will introduce their game-changing innovations to the world, and investors will look to finance them. CrunchMatch simplifies the connection process, and the only way to access the service is to purchase Founder, Investor or Insider Passes.