Apply today to exhibit in Startup Alley at Disrupt SF 2018

Spring may have barely sprung, but if early-stage companies want an exhibitor’s table in Startup Alley at Disrupt San Francisco 2018 you need to apply now. Our biggest, most ambitious Disrupt ever takes place on September 5-7 at our new venue, Moscone Center West. More than 1,200 exhibitors and sponsors will showcase the very latest technology products, platforms and services in Startup Alley. Applications are open for a limited time, and we’d hate for you to miss out.

If you want to show your stuff in Startup Alley, you have two ways to secure a spot — and both require an application. First, early-stage startups from any category can purchase a Startup Alley Exhibitor Package. Pro tip: early applicants will be eligible to score special offers.

The package includes one exhibit day, three Disrupt SF Founder passes (if you apply before July 25), CrunchMatch (our curated investor-to-startup matching platform), use of the Startup Alley exhibitor lounge, access to the Disrupt press list and a chance to be selected as a Wildcard entry to the Startup Battlefield pitch competition (this year’s prize: $100,000).

The second way to exhibit — and score a FREE Startup Alley Exhibitor Package — is to be selected by the TechCrunch editorial team as a TC Top Pick. Our seasoned editorial team will choose 60 companies for this distinction. TC Top Pick winners will receive one Startup Alley Exhibitor Package plus a three-minute Showcase Stage interview.

One caveat: Companies vying for a TC Top Pick spot must fit in one of these 12 categories: AI, AR/VR, Blockchain, Biotech, Fintech, Gaming, Healthtech, Privacy/Security, Space, Mobility, Retail or Robotics. That’s five TC Top Pick startups per category.

Why should you exhibit in Startup Alley? For starters, we’re expecting more than 10,000 attendees and 400 media outlets. Thousands of people pass through Startup Alley, and it’s a prime opportunity to find new customers, get media attention and meet future investors. In fact, according to Crunchbase, last year’s Startup Alley exhibitors raised more than $37 million in seed and Series A funding within four months after exhibiting at Disrupt SF. It’s an invigorating atmosphere where you’ll make new connections, exchange ideas and create new opportunities.

If you want to be considered for a TC Top Pick, you must apply by June 29. The deadline for Disrupt SF Startup Alley applications is August 8. If that sounds like you have plenty of time, remember: the space will go quickly, and early applicants will receive special offers. Be the early bird. Catch the worm.

You can apply for one or both Startup Alley exhibitor opportunities with one application. C’mon and show us your stuff — apply today.

If you are a later-stage company or corporation and would like to exhibit at Disrupt SF, please contact our sponsorship team here to get more information.