Amazon renews Lore for a second season

Amazon has renewed Lore for a second season, bringing on Sean Crouch (from The Exorcist and Numb3rs) as showrunner.

Lore is an anthology series focused on the supernatural, adopted from the Lore podcast by Aaron Mahnke.

The first season of Lore came out last year, using dramatic scenes, animation, narration and docu-style scenes to root the supernatural in truth. Executive producers include Ben Silverman (The Office), Howard T. Owens (Killing Kennedy), Gale Anne Hurd (The Walking Dead), Brett-Patrick Jenkins (Face Off), and Jon Halperin and Mark Mannucci (A Year in Space).

Silverman and Owens said in a prepared statement that season two will explore “global, real-life horror stories that make this series unlike anything on television,” and that the upcoming season will be “scarier than ever.”

Amazon has been taking a slightly more focused approach to original programming, renewing a handful of series for a second season in the past few months, including The Tick and Sneaky Pete.

The show will begin shooting in April, but there’s no word on when Lore Season 2 will go live on the Amazon Prime Video platform.