TechCrunch Gift Guide 2018

Welcome to the 2018 TechCrunch Holiday Gift Guide!

Gift buying is tough. We can help! Everyone at TechCrunch spends way, way, way too much time thinking about the things we use every day — be it the gadgets we carry, the services we use, or the bags and gear we trust to keep everything together. That also means that we’re pretty good at recommending really good stuff.

We’re rolling out this year’s guides a little early for the sake of helping everyone avoid that last minute shopping stress (“the shipping tracker says it was delivered but I’ve been home all day and there’s nothing on my porch and I have to leave for Aunt Linda’s party in ten minutes oh no oh no oh no”).

We’ll roll out another guide or two every couple days leading up to Christmas; we’ve got guides in the works for everyone from new parents, to the frequent flyer, to that one friend everyone has who won’t stop talking about the podcast they want to launch. So come back often!.

What are you looking for?