Amazon launches a new grocery delivery subscription in the US

Amazon said today that it has launched a new grocery delivery subscription for Prime members and customers with an EBT card (Electronic Benefit Transfer) in the U.S. if you’re living in one of the 3,500 eligible cities and towns.

The company started testing grocery delivery in three locations last year: Denver, Colorado; Sacramento, California; and Columbus, Ohio. The subscription costs $9.99 per month for Amazon Prime users and $4.99 per month for registered EBT card holders.

Subscribers get free deliveries for grocery orders over $35 across Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, and other local grocery and specialty retailers — such as Cardenas Markets, Save Mart, Bartell Drugs, Rite Aid, Pet Food Express and Mission Wine & Spirit — on the Amazon site. Users will get a 30-day free trial before paying up.

The subscription offers one-hour delivery windows without any extra fee, unlimited 30-minute pickup for orders of any size, and priority access to recurring reservations for a weekly grocery as well.

The company noted that the subscription “pays for itself” when you order even once per month from Amazon Fresh or Whole Foods Market with a total order value of under $50.

Amazon’s new grocery delivery plan is rivaled by Walmart Plus, which costs $12.95 per month or $98 per year. Target also has a free grocery delivery plan that costs $99 a year. Both of these plans have the same minimum order limit as Amazon’s grocery subscription plan.

Earlier this month, Amazon removed its “Just Walk Out” technology from its own store — this feature allowed users to walk out without a formal checkout process. Instead, it is switching to its Dash Cart, which can scan products when customers put items in the physical cart.