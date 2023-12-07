Amazon is piloting a new $9.99 monthly grocery subscription for Prime members in three cities

Amazon is piloting a new grocery subscription offering for Prime members in three cities, the company revealed on Thursday. The new $9.99 per month subscription gives Prime members access to unlimited free grocery delivery on orders over $35 from Whole Foods Market and Amazon Fresh. The subscription also offers unlimited 30 minute pickup on orders of any size.
The new offering is being tested in Denver, Sacramento and Columbus, the company told TechCrunch in an email.
“We’re always experimenting with features to make shopping easier, faster, and more affordable, and we look forward to hearing how members who take advantage of this offer respond,” said Tony Hoggett, Amazon’s senior vice president of worldwide grocery stores, in a statement.
Prime members currently pay a $6.95 fee for Fresh orders between $50-$100 and $9.95 for orders less than $50.