New Summit is raising a new $100 million fund to back climate tech and underrepresented fund managers

New Summit Investments is raising a new $100 million impact fund, according to documents filed with the SEC. The hefty new fund, should it be raised, will let it continue investing in managers backing startups and other companies focused on environmental and social problems.

This is the firm’s fifth fund and marks a sizable jump from the $40 million its previous fund, which closed back in 2022. New Summit invests in various other funds, including venture capital, real estate investors, and infrastructure investors. It currently has $115 million in assets under management, according to PitchBook.

New Summit declined to comment on the new fund’s strategy or timing, citing security regulations. “We launched one of the first multi-manager strategies for private market impact investing in 2016 and are pleased to be continuing this work,” Casey Dilloway, the firm’s managing director, told TechCrunch.

The size of the new fund suggests that it is bullish that it can convince LPs to open their wallets based, not only on the firm’s investment history but also on its impact-focused approach. The fund-of-funds approach helps smaller investors place bets by finding the best-performing firms that also hew to their environmental and social requirements.

The SEC form indicates that New Summit is early in its fundraising process, and hasn’t secured any capital commitments yet. So, this is an interesting test case on if investors still have an appetite for ESG. The minimum investment is $250,000, the form says, indicating that the firm intends to approach investors of various sizes and risk appetites.

One thing going for this fundraise is New Summit’s interest in climate tech, which has bucked trends in venture capital, with deal counts remaining high throughout 2023, according to PitchBook. Last year, total investment hit $41.1 billion. While that’s off a peak of $51 billion in 2021, VCs say that climate remains one of two hot sectors where deals close fast. AI is, of course, the other.

Although the explicit focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion might be under fire from commentators, there is still a pressing need to provide opportunities to underrepresented founders, who tend to take more inclusive approaches to technology and business. New Summit has supported marginalized fund managers by launching initiatives like its partnership with investment firm Gratitude Railroad to source and underwrite underrepresented fund managers.

New Summit has also invested in several diverse fund managers who specialize in climate and health, including Black Opal Ventures and Buoyant Ventures, in addition to a range of other climate tech VCs, including ArcTern, Al Gore’s Generation Investment Management, and Obvious Ventures.

New Summit Investments’ was founded in 2016 as an impact investment firm focusing on climate, health, and economic opportunities. Its thesis adheres to the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals, a framework to help create a more equitable planet by addressing issues such as access to clean water, quality education, and poverty reduction.

New Summit Investments’ first fund closed for $20 million in 2016, followed by $36 million in 2018, according to Pitchbook.