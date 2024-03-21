WhatsApp now lets you pin up to three messages

WhatsApp announced Thursday that users can now pin up to three messages in a chat to access them easily. Until now, users could pin only one message on top of a conversation with a contact or a group.

Both Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and WhatsApp head Will Cathcart announced this feature on their respective WhatsApp Channels. The chat app first rolled out the ability to pin a message in one-on-one and group conversations last December.

Users can pin all types of messages including text, images, and polls. Pinned messages could be really useful for quickly getting information such as a friend’s address or the venue of the outing that you have planned with your group.

To pin a message, you have to long press on it and select “Pin” from the venue. You can also select the duration for the message — 24 hours, 7 days (default choice), and 30 days — to stay pinned. This helps you get rid of pinned messages if the information becomes irrelevant on some days.

However, there is no option to keep a message like an address pinned forever. So you would need to re-pin that message in 30 days. The only alternative is to “Star” a message and access it through the contact information menu.