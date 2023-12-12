WhatsApp now lets you pin messages in individual and group chats

WhatsApp is rolling out the ability to pin chats within one-on-one and group conversations. The company said users can pin all kinds of conversations including text, polls, images, and emojis. However, users can pin only one chat at a time.

The Meta-owned chat app mentioned that you can pin a chat by long pressing on a conversation and selecting “Pin” from the menu. You can select 24 hours, 7 days (which is the default option), and 30 days.

This is particularly useful in case you are going to a friend’s place for the first time, they can pin their address atop the chat so you have easy access to it. For groups, it can be certain information about an event or a place to access rules or critical information.

The company said that in groups, admins can choose if just admins or any member would be able to pin a message.

WhatsApp’s competitors Telegram and iMessage already offer a pin message option for users in both individual and group chats. It’s not clear if WhatsApp plans to extend the pinned messages feature to Channels as well.

Last week, WhatsApp rolled out the ability to send disappearing voice messages that could be only viewed once by the receiver.