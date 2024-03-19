Linktree is now allowing users to highlight links better with featured layout function

Link-in-bio startup Linktree introduced new features today including a featured layout to highlight links better, the ability to fetch the latest posts from Instagram, and support for a more prominent profile picture.

The company said that the new featured layout is great for highlighting certain links. When you select “Featured layout” for a link it automatically expands with a content preview for links from YouTube, TikTok, Spotify, and Instagram.

In January, Linktree introduced a feature that automatically fetched the latest posts from YouTube and TikTok. The company is now extending support for Instagram, with support for up to six of the latest posts and Reels from your account.

The company is also extending support for a bigger profile picture. Rather than having a small circular profile picture, the new feature will display a bigger image on your profile that would match your page’s color scheme.

Linktree is also introducing a new feature called “Text Links” to simply display text on the profile. The company said that this will help users display information like detailed bio, opening hours, or what you typically write on your blog.

Linktree, which boasts more than 47 million users on its platform, launched its social commerce program in alpha with partners like Sephora, Revolve, and Urban Outfitters earlier this month. The company said that it will offer creators commission rates through affiliate links in the range of 12 to 15%.