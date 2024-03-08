X allows Premium+ users and organizations to publish articles

X announced a new long-form post format called Articles today. The feature, which is only available to Premium+ subscribers and verified organizations, lets users publish posts with text formatting, other X posts, and embedded videos and images — akin to a post on a WordPress-like content management system or an article on Medium.

Last year, the Elon Musk-owned social network increased the limit for long posts to 25,000 characters for paying users. The limit for an article is seemingly higher at 100,000 characters, as noted by Engadget.

This post by Chris Bakke indicates users can add bulleted lists and hyperlinked text to the post as well — Bakke’s job listing company Laskie was acquired by X last year.

Twitter debuted Notes as a long-form publishing medium in 2022 before Musk took over the company. However, under Musk’s management, the Notes project was put on hold, ad-free articles were killed, and the newsletter platform Revenue was shut down.

And yet, in July 2023, Musk noted that the company is working on a way for creators to post long-form articles with mixed media.

“This will allow users to post very long, complex articles with mixed media. You could publish a book if you want,” Musk wrote in a reply to a user at that time, who posted about the newly named “Articles” feature.

Musk has long pushed creators like MrBeast and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson to post on X directly. With this latest move, the social media company aims to attract writers who would like to post on the platform directly.