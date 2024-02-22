TikTok launches its ‘Add to Music app’ feature available in over 160 countries

TikTok announced today that it is launching its “Add to Music app” feature, which lets users add a song playing on a clip to services like Apple Music and Spotify, in 163 new countries.

These new regions include Albania, Antigua and Barbuda, Austria, Bangladesh, Belgium, Cambodia, Cameroon, Denmark, Egypt, Ghana, Guyana, Israel, Kenya, Lebanon, Maldives, Morocco, New Zealand, Norway, Pakistan, Palestine, Paraguay, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Taiwan, Tunisia, Ukraine, Uruguay and Zimbabwe (Full list).

TikTok first rolled out the feature in the U.S. and the UK in November. A month later, the company expanded the availability to 19 more countries including Canada, Japan, Germany; France, Spain, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia; UAE, Argentina, South Africa; Vietnam, and the Philippines. The function lets users add the song to Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Spotify depending on the availability in the region.

Users can see an “Add Music” button below the clip description and next to the track name. They can tap on the button and select the music service of their choice the first time. Users can change the default service by accessing the “Music” menu under settings.

If users don’t choose a playlist for adding songs from TikTok, they will be saved in a default list like Spotify’s “Liked Songs” list.

Notably, Spotify has realized that a ton of music discovery takes place on social platforms. So apart from forming a partnership with TikTok, it has also integrated with BeReal, Instagram, Snapchat, and Twitter (now X) so users can easily add songs to Spotify.

Last year, ByteDance launched its music service TikTok Music in Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Singapore, and Indonesia. The company added it is is working on making the Add to Music App feature available to TikTok Music users soon.